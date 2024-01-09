Open Menu

Ex MNA Iftikhar Nazir Hails SC Decision To End Lifelong Disqualification

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 09:49 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Ex-MNA Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir lauded the verdict of Supreme Court regarding ending lifelong disqualification and stated that it would have a positive impact on the country's political landscape.

In a statement, the ex-MNA remarked that PML N would form not only the Federal government but provinces also. He hoped that PML N supermo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be prime minister shortly. On this occasion, ex-MPAs Chaudhary Ata ur Rehman and PML N ticket holder Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman were also present.

