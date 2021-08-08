MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Mashtaq Dasti, elder brother of Ex MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Khan Dasti was allegedly shot dead by opponents at Bihari colony Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, there was land related dispute between two groups and an arbitration council (Panchait) was in progress when Ex MNA Jamshaid's brother namely Mushtaq Dasti (60) was shot dead by an opponent. Police are investigating the incident.