Ex-MNA presents Rs 1m cheque to CM for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Tariq Mehmood, and ticket-holder Mian Hassan Yousaf Advocate met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the CM office, here on Sunday.

They presented him Rs 10 million cheque for the CM flood relief fund.

The CM thanked Mian Tariq Mehmood over the financial assistance for the flood-affectees. He said the affluent persons should generously provided financial assistance to the flood-affected people, adding that the Punjab government was doing rehabilitation work from its own resources and from the donations of philanthropists.