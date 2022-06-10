UrduPoint.com

Ex MNA Terms Federal Budget As Balanced, People Friendly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Ex MNA terms federal budget as balanced, people friendly

Former MNA and PML-N leader Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has termed the federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23 as balanced and people's friendly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Former MNA and PML-N leader Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has termed the Federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23 as balanced and people's friendly.

Talking to APP, Sahibzada Shabbir said despite financial hurdles, coalition government of PML-N presented best budget in which burden was shifted towards upper class.

Hailing the decision of 15% increase in salaries of government employees, Sahibzada Shabir said it will provide relief to the salaried class population.

He said government had rationalized taxation system and vowed to expedited tax refunds to the business and trade community.

He said all sectors of the economy including agriculture, investment, export, industries and others were given relief by announcing measures to overcome financial crises.

He said that the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had tried to provide relief to all sectors in the budget of the new financial year which would help in improving the national economy.

Sahibzada Shabbir said that steps were taken for early completion of the major energy and water projects which would give boost to the power and agriculture sectors.

He said that the increase in Benazir Income Support Program's budget would benefit the poor people while increasing the higher education budget would provide relief to the poor students for getting education.

He lauded the increase in the taxable income of the salaried class from Rs 600,000 per annum to Rs 1.2 million per annum and said that it would benefit the low-income earners.

He expressed hope that present government would succeed in getting the country out of crisis which had created by previous rulers.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Budget Agriculture All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders police not to 'harass' Du ..

Lahore High Court orders police not to 'harass' Dua Zahra's mother-in-law,others ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad to get cancer hospital as Rs 250 mln ear ..

Islamabad to get cancer hospital as Rs 250 mln earmarked in PSDP

2 minutes ago
 Govt to announce new gas tariff, ensure competitiv ..

Govt to announce new gas tariff, ensure competitive rates for industrial units: ..

2 minutes ago
 VC SMIU urges citizens to play role in preserving ..

VC SMIU urges citizens to play role in preserving environment

17 minutes ago
 Rs 70bln allocated for social development: Miftah

Rs 70bln allocated for social development: Miftah

17 minutes ago
 Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.