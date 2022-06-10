Ex MNA terms federal budget as balanced, people friendly

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Former MNA and PML-N leader Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has termed the Federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23 as balanced and people's friendly.

Talking to APP, Sahibzada Shabbir said despite financial hurdles, coalition government of PML-N presented best budget in which burden was shifted towards upper class.

Hailing the decision of 15% increase in salaries of government employees, Sahibzada Shabir said it will provide relief to the salaried class population.

He said government had rationalized taxation system and vowed to expedited tax refunds to the business and trade community.

He said all sectors of the economy including agriculture, investment, export, industries and others were given relief by announcing measures to overcome financial crises.

He said that the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had tried to provide relief to all sectors in the budget of the new financial year which would help in improving the national economy.

Sahibzada Shabbir said that steps were taken for early completion of the major energy and water projects which would give boost to the power and agriculture sectors.

He said that the increase in Benazir Income Support Program's budget would benefit the poor people while increasing the higher education budget would provide relief to the poor students for getting education.

He lauded the increase in the taxable income of the salaried class from Rs 600,000 per annum to Rs 1.2 million per annum and said that it would benefit the low-income earners.

He expressed hope that present government would succeed in getting the country out of crisis which had created by previous rulers.