Ex-MNAs call on prime minister

Former members of the National Assembly Rana Iradat and Ahmed Raza Maneka on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Former members of the National Assembly Rana Iradat and Ahmed Raza Maneka on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.