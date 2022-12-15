UrduPoint.com

Ex-MNAs Danyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhary Call On PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Former members of the National Assembly Danyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhary called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday, the PM Office said.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

