HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Dacoits took away cash and valuables worth million of rupees from the house of former MNA and SSP here in Latifabad area of Hyderabad on Monday night.

According to report, unknown dacoits entered in the houses of former MNA Nawab Abdul Ghani Talpur, SSP Zulifiqar Talpur and Nawab Noor Ahmed Talpur at Latifabad unit 3 in the limits of Hussainabad Police station and took away cash amount and valuables worth million of rupees.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the dacoity incident and sought detailed report from SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai.

The DSP and SHO Hussainabad were directed to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the dacoity with recovery of the looted cash amount as well as valuables, spokesman said.