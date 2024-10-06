Ex-MPA Amina Sardar concerned over national security amid political unrest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Former PML-N member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Amina Sardar Sunday has raised serious concerns about the current political instability, warning that the nation's security was at risk due to the actions of a specific political party.

In a press statement, Amina Sardar emphasized that anti-state forces were taking advantage of the situation and those enabling such threats cannot be regarded as well-wishers of the country.

She expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of police officer Abdul Hameed Shah, a resident of Abbottabad, who died from violence during the Islamabad sit-in. The former MPA called on the government to provide the martyr package to support Shah's children, recognizing his sacrifice for the nation.

Highlighting the importance of patriotism in these critical times, Amina Sardar stressed that the ongoing political chaos and compromises on national security issues were worsening the situation with each passing day. According to her, the country is not in a position to bear the burden of further instability.

Amina urged political leaders to seek peaceful resolutions to disputes and to prioritize unity. She strongly criticized the reckless politics of one particular party, which, she said, has led to widespread unrest. The former MPA warned that protests and sit-ins were creating opportunities for anti-state elements to engage in sabotage, posing a serious threat to the country’s future.