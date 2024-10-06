Open Menu

Ex-MPA Amina Sardar Concerned Over National Security Amid Political Unrest

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Ex-MPA Amina Sardar concerned over national security amid political unrest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Former PML-N member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Amina Sardar Sunday has raised serious concerns about the current political instability, warning that the nation's security was at risk due to the actions of a specific political party.

In a press statement, Amina Sardar emphasized that anti-state forces were taking advantage of the situation and those enabling such threats cannot be regarded as well-wishers of the country.

She expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of police officer Abdul Hameed Shah, a resident of Abbottabad, who died from violence during the Islamabad sit-in. The former MPA called on the government to provide the martyr package to support Shah's children, recognizing his sacrifice for the nation.

Highlighting the importance of patriotism in these critical times, Amina Sardar stressed that the ongoing political chaos and compromises on national security issues were worsening the situation with each passing day. According to her, the country is not in a position to bear the burden of further instability.

Amina urged political leaders to seek peaceful resolutions to disputes and to prioritize unity. She strongly criticized the reckless politics of one particular party, which, she said, has led to widespread unrest. The former MPA warned that protests and sit-ins were creating opportunities for anti-state elements to engage in sabotage, posing a serious threat to the country’s future.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Died Sunday From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

18 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

18 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

18 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

18 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

18 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

18 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

18 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

18 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

18 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan