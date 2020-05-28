UrduPoint.com
Ex-MPA Atif Mazari Killed In Accidental Fire

Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) ::Former member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sardar Atif Khan Mazari was killed in an accidental fire at his residence in Omar Kot area of Rajanpur district late Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulfiqar Ali Kharal and District Police Officer (DPO) Ahsan Saifullah reached the District Headquarters Hospital, where injured Sardar Atif Mazari was shifted and died. A large number of people also gathered at the hospital.

Quoting family members, DPO Ahsan Saifullah confirmed that Atif Mazari was hit by the accidental fire of a Kalashnikov by his elder son Basit Mazari.

Omar Kot is the ancestral town of Atif Mazari, who was twice elected as MPA from on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket.

The Omar Kot Police was registering the first information report on the report of Rehan Mazari, the younger son of deceased politician, whose body had been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.

According to family sources, Basit Mazari was mentally unstable.

