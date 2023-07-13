Open Menu

Ex-MPA Booked In Corruption During PTI Tenure

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region has booked former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz on charge of mega corruption during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region has booked former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz on charge of mega corruption during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

� ACE spokesman said here on Thursday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anti Corruption Region Faisalabad Asif Nawaz filed a complaint, contending that Mian Waris Aziz was elected as MPA from PP-113 during 2018 and remained at this seat till 2022 when PTI was in power at Federal and provincial level.� During PTI tenure, Mian Waris Aziz made huge corruption by awarding development contracts of Highway Department, Road Construction Division (RCD), Buildings Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to his blue-eyed contractors.

�On this complaint, ACE registered a case against ex-MPA Mian Waris Aziz and started investigation, he added.

�ACE spokesman further said that Mian Waris Aziz remained Chairman FDA and PHA during 2018-2022 when he reportedly received huge commission and illegal gratification for clearing bills and their payment to the contractors.

