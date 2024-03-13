Open Menu

Ex MPA Hails Rs 12b Package For Poor Through USC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and ex MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari hailed the Prime Minister's historic package of Rs 12 billion for provision of subsidize goods to public from Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and ex MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari hailed the Prime Minister's historic package of Rs 12 billion for provision of subsidize goods to public from Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

He said this during his visit at Utility Store Super Market, here on Wednesday.

Regional Manager Sajjad Hussain briefed him about details of subsidies being provided by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Ansari appreciated the package and stated that it would surely facilitate the low income groups.

He also informed that Punjab government was also providing flour at people's door step. The data of deserving people have been taken from NADRA, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Market Muslim From Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

9 seconds ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

11 seconds ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

12 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

13 seconds ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

16 seconds ago
 CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

4 minutes ago
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

4 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

4 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

7 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

5 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

5 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

1 second ago

More Stories From Pakistan