Ex MPA Hails Rs 12b Package For Poor Through USC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and ex MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari hailed the Prime Minister's historic package of Rs 12 billion for provision of subsidize goods to public from Utility Stores Corporation (USC)
He said this during his visit at Utility Store Super Market, here on Wednesday.
Regional Manager Sajjad Hussain briefed him about details of subsidies being provided by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Ansari appreciated the package and stated that it would surely facilitate the low income groups.
He also informed that Punjab government was also providing flour at people's door step. The data of deserving people have been taken from NADRA, he added.
