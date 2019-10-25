Ex MPA Haji Ghulam Muhammad Laat passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Veteran politician and Ex MPA Haji Ghulam Muhammad Laat passed away in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to details, Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Haji Ghulam Muhammad laat passed away.

Namaz-janaza of the deceased leader will be held at Diplai colony Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Haji Ghulam Muhammad Laat. In a statement Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with Gul Muhamamd Laat on the demise of his father.