Ex MPA Kausar Bhatti Laid To Rest At Local Graveyard

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Ex MPA Kausar Bhatti laid to rest at local graveyard

Pakistan Peoples Party's former MPA and ex. president of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) Yousuf Ali Kausar Bhatti was laid to rest at a graveyard adjacent to Dargah Asadullah Shah on Monday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's former MPA and ex. president of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) Yousuf Ali Kausar Bhatti was laid to rest at a graveyard adjacent to Dargah Asadullah Shah on Monday morning.

Yousuf Ali Kausar Bhatti had breathed his last on 29th Ramazan after a brief illness.

A large number of people belonging to political, social, civil society organizations, friends and family members attended the funeral prayer held at SITE area.

Condolences are being extended to the family members of the deceased on Bhatti's sad demise.

