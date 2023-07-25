Open Menu

Ex-MPA, Others Acquitted In Torture Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui and 11 others in a case of torturing officials of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and others during an operation in a private housing society

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan announced the verdict while allowing acquittal applications filed by the accused.

Barrister Haris Rasool represented the accused before the court and argued that the police had registered a bogus case against his clients. He submitted that all the charges levelled against his clients were baseless. He pleaded with the court to allow the applications and acquit his clients for being innocent.

In September, 2022, the Chung police had registered the case against Shoaib Siddiqui and others on charges of torturing RUDA and other government officials during an operation in Park View Housing Society.

