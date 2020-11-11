UrduPoint.com
Ex-MPA Rizwan Gill Held For Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:15 PM

Ex-MPA Rizwan Gill held for corruption

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former MPA Rizwan Gill over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former MPA Rizwan Gill over corruption charges.

According to ACE authorities on Wednesday,Regional Director Anti-corruption Sargodha, Muhammad Khalid Masood received a complaint from Shama Firdous w/o Muhammad Asif that ex-MPA Rizwan Gill and Tabraiz Gill transferred her 11 kanal and 12 marlas land in their name through forgery with the connivance of Sub-Registrar of Revenue department.

She pleaded for legal action against the fraudsters.To it, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha after inquiry ordered registration of case against the accused. During interrogation,the accused failed to prove their innocence.

On the direction of Director ACE, Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with special raiding team of ACE conducted raid and arrested the accused Rizwan Gill, whereas raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

