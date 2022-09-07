Ex-NAB chairman should make his assets details public: Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday asked ex-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to present himself before the public for accountability and divulge his assets details

Talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said former prime minister Imran Khan had ruined the economy during his around four-year "misrule". He had weakened the state institutions during his tenure, which was marred by bad governance and corruption, he alleged.

It was the Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which had imposed Rs 50 per litre tax on the petroleum products, he added.

Khaqan Abbasi said the next general elections would be held after the incumbent government completed its tenure.