UrduPoint.com

Ex-naib Nazim Tehsil Jaranwala Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ex-naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Former Naib Nazim Tehsil Jaranwala was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of City Jaranwala police precincts on Friday.

A spokesman for police said here on Friday that Rae Shehbaz Ahmad, former naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala, was present outside his residence in Islampura when unidentified assailants riding on a motorcycle came there and opened indiscriminate fire on him.

The victim received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance, while the accused managed to flee the scene.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the killing of Rae Shehbaz was an outcome of old enmity. However, the police was investigating the incident to arrest the culprits and ascertain real cause behind this murder, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Died Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

3 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.