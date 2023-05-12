Ex-naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Former Naib Nazim Tehsil Jaranwala was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of City Jaranwala police precincts on Friday.

A spokesman for police said here on Friday that Rae Shehbaz Ahmad, former naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala, was present outside his residence in Islampura when unidentified assailants riding on a motorcycle came there and opened indiscriminate fire on him.

The victim received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance, while the accused managed to flee the scene.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the killing of Rae Shehbaz was an outcome of old enmity. However, the police was investigating the incident to arrest the culprits and ascertain real cause behind this murder, spokesman added.