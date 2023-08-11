Open Menu

Ex Nazim Habibullah Mehsud Shot Dead: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Ex Nazim Habibullah Mehsud, brother of former Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Mehsud was shot dead by unknown gunmen here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Ex Nazim Habibullah Mehsud, brother of former Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Mehsud was shot dead by unknown gunmen here Friday.

According to police, Habibullah Mehsud was going to his village from Tank city when his vehicle was ambushed by unknown gunmen near Pathrail village.

As a result, his gunman sustained critical injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital DI Khan where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tank police chased the terrorists, however, the terrorists escaped from the scene after throwing the body of Habib Mehsud at Gao Manzai village. Police started search operation in the area.

