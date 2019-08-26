Ex-Officer among 3 booked over corruption in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ): Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against three accused over misuse of authorities and corruption charges.

ACE sources said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner General Hafiz Abdul Manan informed Regional Director ACE that owner of Hamza Petroleum (PSO) Abdul Rasheed in collusion with former TO (r) Tehsil Municipal Administration Khurram Iftikhar and Muhammad Boota had constructed a patrol pump at General Bus Stand Sargodha on illegal lease.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director investigation Khurram Anwar, Regional Director ACE Hamid Mehmood Malhi ordered to register a case against accused Khurram Iftikhar, Muhammad Boota and Abdul Rasheed and assigned further inquiry of the matter to assistant director ACE Tasawwar Abbas.