Ex-officer of university arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment claimed on Tuesday to have arrested ex-admin officer of the University of Sargodha.

ACE authorities said, admin officer Usman Hameed in connivance with Assistant Imran Jalal had embazzled fee of Rs 1.7 million in 2009-10.

After an inquiry, the then regional director ACE had ordered the registration of a case against the accused.

However, both the accused were still at large. On the orders of RD Babar Rehman, the ACE raiding team headed by Amanullah Goraya arrested the absconder accused Usman Hameed from Bahawalpur district on Monday.

The ACE team had already arrested his co-accused Imran Jalal from Lahore in 2013.