Ex-PA speaker calls on CM, discusses development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A senior lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and former Speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office here on Saturday.

Political situation, development projects of Jhelum and Faisalabad and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Punjab government was moving in the right direction of development as our intentions were noble, adding that Allah Almighty always helped those who served humanity. He highlighted that the number of development projects had been started in the Punjab.

The CM said that he had made education free up to Matric level during his first tenure and now had made it free up to BA level, adding that our every moment was devoted to bring ease among the lives of common people.

Faisal Chaudhry remarked that CM Parvez Elahi was rendering commendable services for the well-being of people, saying that the spirit of CM for the welfare of lawyers community was laudable.

Afzal Sahi remarked that the previous golden tenure of Parvez Elahi was remembered by the people even to date, adding that the Chief Minister had taken solid steps to provide maximum relief to the people of the province in a short span of time even now.