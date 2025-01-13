Ex-PM AJK Gets Interim Bails In Five Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayum Niazi in five cases pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest dated November 26
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayum Niazi in five cases pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest dated November 26.
The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner and also sought a case record on February 7. The court granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 in each case.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra conducted a hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions of Abdul Qayum Niazi.
Recent Stories
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture2 minutes ago
-
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 162 minutes ago
-
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza2 minutes ago
-
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA2 minutes ago
-
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 20242 minutes ago
-
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations17 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence18 minutes ago
-
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti18 minutes ago