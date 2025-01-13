Open Menu

Ex-PM AJK Gets Interim Bails In Five Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayum Niazi in five cases pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest dated November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayum Niazi in five cases pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest dated November 26.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner and also sought a case record on February 7. The court granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 in each case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra conducted a hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions of Abdul Qayum Niazi.

