UrduPoint.com

Ex-PM Failed To Handle National Matters Properly: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ex-PM failed to handle national matters properly: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ruled the country for more than three years but could not handle the matters of the country in a proper manner.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that former prime minister was trying to revive his failed politics by holding public rallies, adding that he was playing with the country's interests as good relationship with the world was in favour of the country.

The planning minister said the National Security Committee (NSC) twice dismissed the claims of any foreign conspiracy, adding that strong economy was necessary for a strong country and "if we want to be a strong country, we will have to arrange ourselves with the global economy".

He said the PTI government created hurdles in CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) progress and soured ties with the European Union, the United States and brotherly Muslim countries, and risked isolating the country. He added that the government top priority was to gear up all pending projects, which had been on a slow pace during the past years.

Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that Pakistan will have to put itself on the path to development like Malaysia, Turkey, China and South Korea, adding that he did not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea.

He said that ex-PM encouraged the deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri to violate the Constitution when no-confidence move was brought against him, adding that now he was portraying Suri as a hero of the nation. He said that legal action would be taken against him for violating the Constitution and law.

He asserted that the PTI was trying to pressurise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in an attempt to influence the outcome of the foreign funding case. He termed the frequent mentions of "conspiracy" by the ex-PM the "rona-virus" (wailing-virus) , vowing that the country would move forward and the coalition government would fix all issues facing the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan brought disrepute to Pakistan by selling Toshakhana gifts abroad.

The minister assured that masses would be given relief in some time, adding that the first priority of the government was to overhaul the economy.

To a question about PTI's long march on Islamabad, he said the government had nothing to do with Imran's march on the Capital, asserting that ex-PM and his party had been doing all that before and they would continue doing so in future as well.

To another question, he said there was no restriction on holding protest demonstrations or arranging public meetings; however no one would be allowed to violate the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Ahsan Iqbal Turkey China Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March European Union CPEC Progress South Korea United States North Korea Cuba Malaysia March Sunday Muslim All Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

17 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

17 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.