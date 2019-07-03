UrduPoint.com
Ex-PM Indicted In RPPs Corruption Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:59 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday indicted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Rental Power Project (RPPs) corruption reference and summoned him again on August 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday indicted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Rental Power Project (RPPs) corruption reference and summoned him again on August 7.

The former prime minister appeared before AC-II Judge Arshad Malik hearing a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to three rental power projects including Reshma Power Generation Ltd, Gulf Rental Power Private Ltd and Young Gen Power Ltd.

As the hearing began, the judge read the charges against Raja Pervez Ashraf in his presence.

However, the former prime minister denied all allegations against him.

The court asked the prosecution to produce its evidence and witnesses to establish the charges against the accused. The hearing of the case adjourned till August 7.

The ex-PM was accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as water and power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 percent, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

However, a few companies had set up the plants but only after an undue delay.

