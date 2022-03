The 29th death anniversary of ex-prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo would be observed in his native village Khan Sahab Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri on Friday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The 29th death anniversary of ex-prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo would be observed in his native village Khan Sahab Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri on Friday.

On the occasion Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani would be held while food will be distributed among the poor.

Former Senator Asad Ali Junejo will lay a flower wreath on the grave of his Father and offer fateha.

Muhammad Khan Junejo was born on August 18, 1932, in Sindhri area of Mirpurkhas district. He remained Prime Minister of Pakistan from 24th March 1985 to 29 May 1988. Muhammad Khan Junejo died on 18th March 1993 due to protracted illness.