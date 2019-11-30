UrduPoint.com
Ex- PM Nawaz Couldn’t Visit London Bridge Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

The local media claim that London police cordoned off the scene after the stabbing incident that claimed two lives and left three persons injured at London Bridge.

LONDON (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not visit London Bridge hospital for his medical test after London police cordoned off the area where a Pakistani origin British national staged two people to death and left three others injured.

Ex-PM was on his way to the hospital when Metropolitan police issused an alert about the London bridge incident. The hospital was located very close to the scene—almost less than half a mile. Soon after hearing the alert, the former Prime Minister turned back to his family apartment in Avenfield, Park Lane.

The fear gripped the Londoners soon after the stabbing incident.

Two people including a woman died while three others fell injured when a 28-year old man stabbed the pedestrians at historic London Bridge.

In a very quick response, London police killed the attacker on the spot was later identified as Usman Khan—a Pakistani origin British national. The UK authorities said that Usman Khan, 28, year old was living in Staffordshire and investigation teams were carrying out searchers at his residence.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that Usman Khan was convicted in 2012 by the local courts for terrorism offences and later was released from prison in Dec 2018 on licence.

“A key line enquiry is now pending to establish as how he came again to carry out such attacks,” said Basu.

The local Muslim community condemned the shocking incident that took lives of two people and left three others injured at London Bridge.

On other hand, British media claimed that Usman Khan was inspired by Al-Qaida and other banned outfits and he was very eager to establish Training Camp back in Azad-Kashmir. The investigation agencies, they said, were aware of his funding raising campaign for training camp. The local media reports said that police raided at his residence but so far could not establish that anybody else was involved in it. The reports said that Usman Khan also travelled to the tribal region of Pakistan at the age of 19 years to get some training of using latest weapons.

