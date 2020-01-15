UrduPoint.com
Ex PM Nawaz Used Health Card As Pretext For Moving Abroad: Federal Minister For Water Resources, Faisal Vowda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ex PM Nawaz used health card as pretext for moving abroad: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda has criticized the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who used health card as pretext for moving abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda has criticized the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who used health card as pretext for moving abroad. Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the entire nation was watching the misdeeds of the leader of PML-N who was sitting in a London restaurant and enjoying food with absconders of Pakistan.

About removing name of Maryam Nawaz from exit control list (ECL), he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never grant permission to daughter of Ex Premier to see ailing father abroad.

He said Nawaz Sharif was playing gimmicks with the nation while using the health treatment drama.

The PML-N leaders had always degraded the institutions and used them for personal interests, he alleged.

The minister said the absconders including former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the sons of Nawaz Sharif were also seen in a pleasant mood at London restaurant's video viral on social media.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had granted permission on critical medical grounds but he was enjoying food like a healthy person. It was just a drama and nothing else, he stated.

