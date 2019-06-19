Ex-police official commits suicide in Faisalabad

A former Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab police committed suicide here in the area of Sahianwala police station

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that 60-year-old Saeed Virk, resident of chak 153-RB Bharoki had retired from the post of ASI.

He was under excessive mental stress after receiving injuries in a police encounter. On the day of incident he shot himself in the head and died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the relatives after completing legal formalities.