Ex-policeman arrested with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Dolphin force on Monday arrested an ex-policeman with contraband, in the limits of D-Type colony police.

Police said that a dolphin force team on patrolling stopped a suspected man and during the search found 220 grams of ice from his possession.

The accused was later identified as former sub-inspector Suleman Farooq who had been dismissed from service on different charges.

The accused was handed over to D-Type colony police.

A case has been registered against him under the anti-narcotics act.