Ex-policeman Arrested With Contraband
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Dolphin force on Monday arrested an ex-policeman with contraband, in the limits of D-Type colony police.
Police said that a dolphin force team on patrolling stopped a suspected man and during the search found 220 grams of ice from his possession.
The accused was later identified as former sub-inspector Suleman Farooq who had been dismissed from service on different charges.
The accused was handed over to D-Type colony police.
A case has been registered against him under the anti-narcotics act.