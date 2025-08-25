Open Menu

Ex-policeman, Young Man Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Ex-policeman, young man commit suicide in separate incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A retired Sub Inspector and a young man allegedly took their lives in separate incidents in Jamshoro and Hyderabad on Monday.

According to Jamshoro police, the retired SI Abdul Latif Odhano shot himself dead in his house in Saeedabad colony.

The police said as per the preliminary probe domestic problem had surfaced to be the motive behind his suicide.

In another incident, 22 years old Aahir Butt shot himself dead with a repeated gun while sitting in his car.

The car was found parked on Tando Yousuf link road here Monday afternoon in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station. Butt's father Khalid Butt is a transporter.

His dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities before being handed over to his family for burial.The police said though circumstantial evidence suggested that the young man had killed himself, a probe had been started to rule out other possibilities.

