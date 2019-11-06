UrduPoint.com
Ex-premier's Nephew Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Ex-premier's nephew laid to rest

Dost Muhammad Gilani, the young nephew of former Prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and son of ex-MPA Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani who died here on Wednesday morning was laid to rest at Kotla Sadaat on Bosan Road at evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Dost Muhammad Gilani, the young nephew of former Prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and son of ex-MPA Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani who died here on Wednesday morning was laid to rest at Kotla Sadaat on Bosan Road at evening.

Earlier, his funeral prayers were offered at Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed shrine.

Religious scholar Qari Saeed Sarmad led the funeral prayer which was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Prominent among others were Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, MPAs Zaheer-u-Din Alezai, Malik Saleem Labar, Ali Haider Gilani, CM Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, Syed Norani Gilani and scores of PPP workers.

Quran Khawani for Dost Gilani will be held on November 7, Thursday at Jamia Mosque near Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed shrine.

