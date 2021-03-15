Ex-president Karachi University Teachers' Society Dr Shakil Farooqui dies

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent educationist and two times President of Karachi University Teachers' Society Dr Shakil Farooqui passed away here on Monday.

The deceased was a prolific writer, prominent scientist and regular column writer in the leading newspapers, sources said privy to the deceased.

Dr, Shakeel Farouqi was a great activist for the rights of teachers and students. He dedicated his whole life for the achievement of his goals that were to serve Pakistan in the field of education.

He started raising his voice for justice for students' rights at very early age when he entered into University of Karachi at the age of 18 or 19.

Dr. Shakil Farooqui became elected president of Student Union in 1982-83 and rose through the ranks of his peers based on his ability to work hard and to reach and connect with people.

He did his Ph.D from USA and came back to serve his country and till his retirement in July 2020.