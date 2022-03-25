UrduPoint.com

Ex-president MPC, Former APP Incharge Urdu Service Ghazanfar Shahi Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Former president Multan Press Club (MPC) and former Incharge Urdu service Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Multan Ghazanfar Ali Shahi passed away here Friday after a protracted illness

He was 75.

The renowned journalist remained under treatment during last few months after he developed lungs problem before he died today A large number of people from different walks of life including former High Court Bar Multan president Qamar Uz Zaman Butt, deputy attorney general Mahr Zameer Hussain Sandhal, general secretary high court bar Multan Malik Arshad Hussain, president district bar Waseem Khan Babar, general secretary Arshad Sabir Meo, member Punjab Bar Council Mahr Daud, veteran journalists Abdul Jabbar Mufti, Shoukat Ashfaq, Incharge APP Multan Urdu service Raziuddin Razi, press club president Shakeel Anjum, vice president Khalid Chaudhry, Abdur Rauf Maan, Mazhar Khan, Mazhar Javed, MUJ president Anjum Khan Pitafi, Shafqat Bhutta, Masihullah Khan, Sardar Zafarullah Khan, Ameer Zaman Bhatti, and others attended Namaz e Janaza.

Born in Faisalabad (Lyalpur) in Nov 1947, Shahi received his early education from Faisalabad, completed intermediate education from Dera Ghazi Khan, graduation from government college Lahore and did MA from Punjab University Lahore in 1968.

In his elaborate journalistic career, he took start from Nawa i Waqt in 1984 and elevated as chief reporter. Later in 2002, he joined daily express as chief reporter when it was launched from Multan. He later joined daily Pakistan and in 2008 he joined APP Urdu service in Multan and worked till 2012 as Incharge Urdu section.

He was elected president of Multan Press Club for five times including three times consecutively.

He is survived by a widow and three sons including Ammar Ghazanfar, Jawwad Ghazanfar, and Hammad Ghazanfar.

Meanwhile, APP Multan staffers held a condolence meeting and paid tribute to the services rendered by Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Shahi. MPC president Shakeel Anjum, MUJ president Anjum Khan Pitafi, Shahadat Ali, Rao Shamim Asghar, Abdul Jabbar Mufti, Raziuddin Razi, Jamshed Rizwani, and others expressed their heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of the veteran jouralist.

Rasm e Qul would be held Saturday, Mar 26, 9 am at residence of the deparyed soul at Defence View, Garden town.

