Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf lacks the public support it would take for his death sentence to rattle the country, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf lacks the public support it would take for his death sentence to rattle the country, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Musharraf, former military commander who served as president from 2001-2008 after deposing his predecessor in the 1999 coup, was sentenced to death in absentia for high treason over his decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007.

"I do not think this will provoke a crisis in the country because Musharraf does not enjoy wide public support," Kabulov said.

He stressed that Russia would not give any assessment of the sentence and considered it to be "an internal affair of the Pakistani people and government."

Musharraf was indicted for high treason in 2013 but left the country to receive medical help in the United Arab Emirates after a travel ban on him was lifted in 2016. He has so far refused to return.