UrduPoint.com

Ex-president Of PTI US Chapter Calls On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

Ex-president of PTI US chapter calls on prime minister

Former President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's US chapter Sajjad Burki Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded him for granting the voting right to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Former President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's US chapter Sajjad Burki Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded him for granting the voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

Burki also apprised the Prime Minister of applause from the expatriates for the facilities extended to them by the government including ease of money transfer through Roshan Digital Account and Sohni Dharti Remittance Program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Money From Government

Recent Stories

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its histo ..

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

37 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for El ..

Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for Elderly, Sick

24 seconds ago
 Lebanon launches 2nd offshore licensing round for ..

Lebanon launches 2nd offshore licensing round for all remaining blocks

25 seconds ago
 China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

27 seconds ago
 26 criminals including 20 POs arrested

26 criminals including 20 POs arrested

28 seconds ago
 COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than e ..

COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than ever": health minister

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.