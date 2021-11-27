Ex-president of PTI US chapter calls on prime minister

Former President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's US chapter Sajjad Burki Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded him for granting the voting right to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Former President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's US chapter Sajjad Burki Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded him for granting the voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

Burki also apprised the Prime Minister of applause from the expatriates for the facilities extended to them by the government including ease of money transfer through Roshan Digital Account and Sohni Dharti Remittance Program.