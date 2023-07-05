Ex. President PPP KP pays tributes to late comrade

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Former President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Muhammad Humayun Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior party leader Liaquat Shabab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Muhammad Humayun Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior party leader Liaquat Shabab.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, Humayun Khan paid tributes to the services of late Liaquat Shabab for the party and his role in spreading Bhuttoism in the province.

He said that the late Liaquat Shabab remained loyal to the PPP throughout his life. He said that his colleagues in the party could not even think of continuing their political journey without him.

The PPP leader said that late Liaquat Shabab will always remain alive in their memories as a brave party leader. He said that the party is in the grip of grief and mourning his death. The Pakistan People's Party shares the grief of the bereaved family equally.

