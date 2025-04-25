Ex-president SAARC Chambers Urges Pak-India Peaceful Engagement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM
SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday called upon leadership of Pakistan and India to enter into peaceful engagement, restore trade links, and resolve disputes through constructive parleys within the framework of international law and regional cooperation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday called upon leadership of Pakistan and India to enter into peaceful engagement, restore trade links, and resolve disputes through constructive parleys within the framework of international law and regional cooperation.
In a statement, he said collective future of South Asia depended on nations' ability to manage disputes with wisdom and foresight, and not aggression and division. He urged particularly India to avoid steps that might escalate tensions. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed states, and any further provocation or confrontation could have disastrous consequences for the entire region. Diplomacy, dialogue, and a commitment to peace must be prioritised over coercive actions and nationalistic fervor, he added.
Recent Stories
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
3926 challan tickets issued to violators
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM3 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera3 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement3 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators3 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot17 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered17 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters22 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..23 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals35 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in annual SPI rate22 minutes ago
-
Labourer falls into kiln, critically injured22 minutes ago