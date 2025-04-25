Open Menu

Ex-president SAARC Chambers Urges Pak-India Peaceful Engagement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM

SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday called upon leadership of Pakistan and India to enter into peaceful engagement, restore trade links, and resolve disputes through constructive parleys within the framework of international law and regional cooperation

In a statement, he said collective future of South Asia depended on nations' ability to manage disputes with wisdom and foresight, and not aggression and division. He urged particularly India to avoid steps that might escalate tensions. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed states, and any further provocation or confrontation could have disastrous consequences for the entire region. Diplomacy, dialogue, and a commitment to peace must be prioritised over coercive actions and nationalistic fervor, he added.

