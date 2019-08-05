Ex-president Sindh Bank sent jail on judicial remand

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sent three accused including former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and vice president Tariq Ahsan to jail on judicial remand in a fake accounts investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sent three accused including former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and vice president Tariq Ahsan to jail on judicial remand in a fake accounts investigation.

However, the court extended the physical remand of third accused a senior bank officer Nadeem Altaf till August 16, after the NAB apprised the judge that the accused had filed a plea bargain application, which was under process with the department.

The three accused were produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their physical remand.

During outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding development in investigation process and prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused persons.

The court rejected the NAB request and sent two accused Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan to jail on judicial remand.

Reportedly, Sheikh issued loan of Rs1 billion to fraudulent benami companies linked with Omni Group.