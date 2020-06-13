Ex Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ex Prime Minister and PPP senior leader, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, tested positive for Coronovirus here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Ex Prime Minister and PPP senior leader, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, tested positive for Coronovirus here on Saturday.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) sources said that Former PM was tested positive for global pandemic.

His family appleaded masses to pray for health of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, they added.

Meanwhile, Kasim Gilani, son of Mr Gilani confirmed that result of his father was positive for the viral disease on his tweeter account.

Former PM had appeared before an accountability court recently, the sources added.