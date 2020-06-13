UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:56 PM

Ex Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

Ex Prime Minister and PPP senior leader, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, tested positive for Coronovirus here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Ex Prime Minister and PPP senior leader, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, tested positive for Coronovirus here on Saturday.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) sources said that Former PM was tested positive for global pandemic.

His family appleaded masses to pray for health of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, they added.

Meanwhile, Kasim Gilani, son of Mr Gilani confirmed that result of his father was positive for the viral disease on his tweeter account.

Former PM had appeared before an accountability court recently, the sources added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

11 seconds ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

22 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

26 minutes ago

Five maund unwholesome meat seized

1 minute ago

WAPDA House to remain closed till June 21

1 minute ago

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.