Ex-Principal Islamia College Peshawar dies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Principal of Islamia College Peshawar Professor Mian Ghoofran Ullah passed away here on Sunday morning.

The funeral prayers of Prof. Mian Ghoofran Ullah was offered in Zarghona Masjid, Hayatabad where people from different walk of life, his friends, members of the teaching faculty of the Islamia College University Peshawar, his relatives attended.

Director sports Islamia College Ali Hoti said, late Professor Mian Ghoofran Ullah was associated with the teaching department of the Islamia College Peshawar for 40-long years.

Professor Mian Ghoofran Ullah was a teacher in the Department of Economics and he served as the Principal of Islamia College from 1997 to 1999, Ali Hoti informed.

Former Chairman of the Chemistry Department of the Islamia College University Professor Dr. Eid-ur-Rehman Khattak expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family. Professor Dr. Eid Ur Rehman Khattak extended condolences to the bereaved and prays for patience of the bereaved.