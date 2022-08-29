UrduPoint.com

Ex-principal Secretary To PM Moves Islamabad High Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Ex-principal secretary to PM moves Islamabad High Court

Azam Khan, a former bureaucrat and former principal secretary to PM on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking removal of his name from stop list

In his plea, the petitioner adopted the stance that inclusion of his name in stop list was violation of law and directives of court.

He said he had taken one month leave to travel abroad but later he came to know that his name was placed in the stop list.

He said his name was placed in the list during the period when no confidence motion was passed against Imran Khan. He said that the court had ordered to remove his name from the list on April 18.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue directives for removal of his name from the list.

More Stories From Pakistan

