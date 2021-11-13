Ex principal Sindh Law college Adv Ahmed Ali Shaikh passes away

Former Principal of Sindh Law college Hyderabad Ahmed Ali Shaikh passed away here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Principal of Sindh Law college Hyderabad Ahmed Ali Shaikh passed away here on Saturday. He was 83.

The funeral prayer of the senior advocate Ahmed Ali Shaikh was held here in the evening and also attended by the members of the lawyer's community, friends and the family members. He was laid to rest at Tando Yousif graveyard.