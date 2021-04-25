Ex. Project Manager ERKF Asad Mahmood passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Project Manager, Economic Revitalization of KP and FATA (ERKF) Project, Asad Mahmood died due to Coronavirus here in a local hospital on Saturday night. He was 40 years old.

Currently, he was the consultant of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Action Plan for the development of the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhw government.

His funeral prayers were offered at his native village Pashtoon Ghari, district Nowshera and buried in his ancestral graveyard.

The Provincial Chief, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) KP, Rashid Aman and other staffers have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Asad Mahmood and have prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.