Ex provincial minister Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar dies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister and Ex MNA Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, passed away on Monday.

He was father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and PPP MNA Malik Raza Rabbani Khar.

Ghulam Muhammad Noor Rabbani Khar was suffering from kidney disease and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

He was brother of Ex Governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustufa Khar. His funeral prayers will be held in Kot Addu at Mauza Gharbi Sanawan.