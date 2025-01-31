Ex, provincial ministers, Rauf, Zubair, Barkat call on MPA Mir Liaquat Askani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), former provincial ministers Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, Mir Zubair Rind and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Makran Division Dr. Barkat Baloch on Friday called on MPA Kemari Sindh Mir Liaquat Askani’s elder brother of Mir Abdul Hakeem Askani.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall political situation of the country and the current political scenario of Balochistan.

The meeting also argued the problems faced by the people of Balochistan, especially the difficulties being faced by people coming to Karachi with regard to medical treatment, education and other basic facilities.

The participants agreed that concrete steps will be taken to further strengthen inter-provincial ties so that effective solutions can be found to the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The meeting also emphasized that the leadership should play a proactive role in resolving the problems faced by the party workers in Makran Division.In addition, they also agreed to set a course of action.

Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting and the leaders expressed their determination to continue joint efforts to further strengthen the party.