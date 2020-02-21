UrduPoint.com
Ex-PSO MD's Trial To Be Conducted Separately In LNG Case

Fri 21st February 2020

Ex-PSO MD's trial to be conducted separately in LNG case

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday decided to conduct separate trial of former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Shahid Islam in LNG import agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Friday decided to conduct separate trial of former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Shahid Islam in LNG import agreement reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan said the trial of the case could not be delayed due to absence of an absconder.

The court also ordered to provide the copies of reference to other accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and PSO managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq in this case so that the trial could be move forward.

The judge said the court would issue a written order to disassociate the matter of Shahid Islam under Section 17c of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

