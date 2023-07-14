Open Menu

Ex PTI 'Lawyers Forum' Vice President Joins IPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ex PTI 'Lawyers Forum' vice president joins IPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) vice president Abdul Munaf Khan on Friday joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Abdul Munaf Khan and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members called on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan here, the central secretary information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP.

On this occasion, Munaf criticising his former party PTI and stated in strong words that PTI disregarded the rule of law and manipulated the constitution in the name of justice.

Expressing his commitment to the development and prosperity of the country, Munaf pledged his full support to the IPP.

Abdul Aleem Khan warmly welcomed Abdul Manaf Khan and other former PTI members for joining IPP.

Aleem Khan while emphasising on the national interest, said that the party's main manifesto was to safeguard the national interests, rather counting benefits for one's person.

He stressed upon the need for competent leadership to address the current challenges, faced by the state and to ensure stability and development, amid the prevailing situation of economy.

Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged the pivotal role, played by the lawyers' community in shaping national politics and formulating strategy for the country's prosperity.

