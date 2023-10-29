Ex-PTI MNA Wajiha Qamar joins PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Former Member of the National Assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wajiha Qamar has announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-N on Sunday.

Wajiha Qamar met with Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif and officially announced her joining the party. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed her and congratulated her on joining the party.

She reposed full faith in Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and the party manifesto. "Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N has played a historic role in the construction and development of Pakistan. The force of construction has to be supported and the force of destruction has harmed the country and the people," she added.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar were also present.