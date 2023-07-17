EX PTI MPA Shah Faisal arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Shah Faisal was arrested by Hangu police on Monday in connection with the 9th May rioting following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Shah Faisal was wanted by the Police for his alleged role in the 9th May riots.

Despite evading arrest for more than two months, he was apprehended under the 3MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) act, the police added.

The Hangu police had been actively pursuing Shah Faisal since the incident on May 9, where his presence was allegedly linked to the unrest.

Shah Faisal's arrest is significant as he is the brother of the late provincial assembly member Farid Khan, who was tragically killed by terrorists in 2013.

Shah Faisal was elected twice to the provincial legislature from Hangu.