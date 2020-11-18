Ex-PTV chief cameraman dies of coronavirus

Former chief cameramen of Pakistan Television (PTV) Islamabad Younus Khan died of coronavirus here on Wednesday. He remained associated with the PTV for around three decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Former chief cameramen of Pakistan Television (PTV) Islamabad Younus Khan died of coronavirus here on Wednesday. He remained associated with the ptv for around three decades.

His funeral prayer will be held at the graveyard of Block A, Media Town at 10 am on Thursday.

His brother also suffered from the coronavirus and expired two days back.