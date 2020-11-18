UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-PTV Chief Cameraman Dies Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Ex-PTV chief cameraman dies of coronavirus

Former chief cameramen of Pakistan Television (PTV) Islamabad Younus Khan died of coronavirus here on Wednesday. He remained associated with the PTV for around three decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Former chief cameramen of Pakistan Television (PTV) Islamabad Younus Khan died of coronavirus here on Wednesday. He remained associated with the ptv for around three decades.

His funeral prayer will be held at the graveyard of Block A, Media Town at 10 am on Thursday.

His brother also suffered from the coronavirus and expired two days back.

Related Topics

Islamabad Died Prayer Media From PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

36 minutes ago

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

50 minutes ago

Rules, regulation set by govt for combating COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Conference on emerging trends in I&E Technologies ..

4 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for virus again

4 minutes ago

Egypt rights group says another staff member arres ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.